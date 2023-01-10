Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 229 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,099.66).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,099.27).

On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,080.56).

Diageo Price Performance

DGE traded down GBX 33.46 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,601.54 ($43.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,694.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,719.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.55). The stock has a market cap of £81.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,596.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diageo

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.12) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.50) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.39) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.14).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

