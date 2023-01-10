Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 229 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,099.66).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,099.27).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,080.56).
Diageo Price Performance
DGE traded down GBX 33.46 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,601.54 ($43.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,694.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,719.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.55). The stock has a market cap of £81.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,596.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
- ChargePoint Stock Price Is Off To The Races
- Exact Sciences Corp Stock Price Is Trending Up Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.