Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) versus Toast (NYSE:TOST) Financial Contrast

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -6.99% -25.85% -16.72% Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toast and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 6 8 0 2.47 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.81%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Toast.

50.8% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toast and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 5.40 -$487.00 million ($0.73) -24.64 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.67 $290,000.00 $0.08 7.50

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Toast on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

