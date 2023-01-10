Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 0.57% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Featured Articles

