Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

DLTR traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,493. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

