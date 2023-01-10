Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.24.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $335.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $509.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

