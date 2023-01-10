Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.27.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.