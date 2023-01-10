Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
