Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $211.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

