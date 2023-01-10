Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.98 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $889,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. 684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

