Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,766 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,769. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

