Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of DG traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,356. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

