Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

MRO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.