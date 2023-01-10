Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,269 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

