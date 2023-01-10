Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,389. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

