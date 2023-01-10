E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.73. E2open Parent shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,323 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $223,730 over the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Down 6.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

