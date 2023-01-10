Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

EGRX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. 279,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

