easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.06) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 290 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $510.63.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of ESYJY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

