eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $486.12 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,211.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00622448 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00257442 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00043367 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,275,548,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
