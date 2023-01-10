Ecora Resources PLC (ECOR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on February 15th

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:ECOR traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 141.16 ($1.72). 205,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,678. The stock has a market cap of £364.00 million and a P/E ratio of 300.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.90) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

Featured Stories

