Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,054,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

