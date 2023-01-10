Elastos (ELA) Hits Market Cap of $17.10 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and $216,642.46 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004858 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00444921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.01313513 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.38 or 0.31425607 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

