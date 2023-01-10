Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.58.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.87. 132,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.47. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

