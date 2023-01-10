Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 22.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $5,030,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 79,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.40. 46,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,564. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

