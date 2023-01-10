Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. 73,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,645. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

