Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 59,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

