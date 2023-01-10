Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Endesa from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Endesa has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

