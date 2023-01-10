Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Financial Survey

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Energy Vault N/A -8.98% -6.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.92%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 198.65%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Vault beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

