Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 25,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,472. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

