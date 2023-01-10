Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 250.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 194.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.