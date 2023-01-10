Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Up 33.3%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) was up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 221,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 37,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Environmental Waste International Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.