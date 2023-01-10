Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Sells 11,357 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 6.8% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

