Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 3.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.41. 23,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,604. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

