Eos Management L.P. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Eos Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,707 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for 0.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 40,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

Altice USA Profile



Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.



