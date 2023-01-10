Ergo Price Reaches $1.57 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00008990 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $101.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,419.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00465509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.00916562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00115979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00617455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00257217 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,551,147 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

