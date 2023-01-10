Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

Insider Activity

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 504.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

