Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $63.81

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.81, but opened at $62.34. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.