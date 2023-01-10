EthereumFair 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $916,648.00 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $41.74 million and approximately $916,648.00 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.31975964 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $877,526.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.