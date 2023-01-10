Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

