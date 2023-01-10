Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 52-Week High at $357.48

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $357.48 and last traded at $357.12, with a volume of 7256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.12.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

