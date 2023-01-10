EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 8.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 23,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,819,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
