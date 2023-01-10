EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 8.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 23,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,819,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

