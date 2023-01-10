Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $12.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $580.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $638.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.17.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.