Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

