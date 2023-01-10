Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,692. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

