Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $108.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,900 shares during the period. Nelnet makes up about 4.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 3.68% of Nelnet worth $108,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a current ratio of 58.22.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.19 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

