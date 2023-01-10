Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. 147,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,773,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $192.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

