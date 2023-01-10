Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 7,750 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

