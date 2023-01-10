Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Dover worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $183.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

