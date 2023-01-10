Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 24.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

