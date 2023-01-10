Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of FATE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $512.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

