Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.35 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $156.35 million and $118.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

